Snow White OTT Release Date: Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot's Disney film is out on this streaming platform

Disney's 'Snow White' is a musical fantasy film. Its director is Mark Webb. It is actually a live-action reimagining of Walt Disney's 1937 animated film 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs', which is based on the Brothers Grimm's 1812 fairy tale 'Snow White'. The film was released in theatres on March 21 this year and is now out on OTT.

'Snow White' OTT release date

The film features Rachel Zegler in the lead role in the film, who is a princess. Her stepmother Evil Queen (Gal Gadot), wants to kill her. Somehow escaping all this, the princess meets the Seven Dwarfs and an evil robber named Jonathan (Andrew Burnap), who helps the princess get her lost kingdom back. The film 'Snow White' has been released on JioHotstar on June 11.

In addition to Zegler and Gadot, the film also features Ansu Kabia, Andrew Burnup, Martin Klebba, and Andrew Barth Feldman.

'Snow White' budget and collection

With a production budget of $240–270 million, 'Snow White' is one of Disney's most expensive films. However, the film failed to recover the production cost and was declared a flop at the box office.

Controversy related to the film

Since its release, Snow White (2025) has drawn a lot of criticism, with many people calling the makeover 'necessary.' When Zegler, who is of Colombian and Polish ancestry, was chosen to play the title role, criticism increased. The casting decision, according to critics and internet users alike, deviated from the original plot.

Disney's creative choice was cited as one of the reasons the film didn't live up to expectations. The studio employed computer-generated imagery (CGI) in place of the genuine dwarfs. In addition, the movie's costume design was also questioned.

