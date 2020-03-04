Sneak peek at IIFA Awards 2020 invitation, see pics and video

IIFA 2020 signs up Izhaar to design their prestigious event invitations, for an award night full of glitz and glamour. This award function is organised in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India. Izhaar’s invitation has been inspired from Madhya Pradesh’s uncanny Gond art. The thought of honouring the art community has been showcased on the invitation.

The ‘Tree Of Life’ has been chosen for the invitation, as a symbol of prosperity & growth. The tigers on the invitation’s cover page add a symbolic value to the predominant tiger population in the State.

Izhaar, to get familiar with the tribal art of Madhya Pradesh, approached a renowned art gallery, ‘Arushi Arts’, which is located in New Delhi. Following the passionate research, the art for the invitations was curated from Japani Shyam and Dhavat Singh, who translates the tales into their paintings, sketching the boundaries of traditional Gond art.

“Coming together is a beginning, keeping together is progress and working together is success”. I am immensely ecstatic about the fact that we are collaborating with the prestigious IIFA 2020, organised in Madhya Pradesh. The specification of work encompassed in designing creative IIFA invitations with precision, pledge and accuracy, was challenging and we executed it a remarkable enthusiasm. This affiliation offers an immense pleasure to us and we hope this collaboration to last for years, quoted by Ruchita & Anupam Bansal, Founder of Izhaar.

We are thrilled to share that IIFA & Izhaar are coming together for an exciting collaboration. Their vision and creativity has delivered outstanding results. The merger of Madhya Pradesh‘s art & Bollywood's glamour is a masterpiece. We would be honored to be associated with Izhar in our future projects said Sabbas Joseph, Founder-Director at Wizcraft International Entertainment Pvt Ltd.