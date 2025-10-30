Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal's wedding on cards? Here's what we know so far The reported wedding date of cricketer Smriti Mandhana and musician and director Palash Muchhal has now been revealed. Read further to know when the two tie the knot.

New Delhi:

Indian women's cricket team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and music composer and singer Palash Muchhal have been making headlines these days due to rumors of their wedding. For several days, there have been reports that the two may tie the knot soon.

Now, media reports claim that the wedding date has been finalised. So, let's find out, when the two could be planning to get married.

Wedding likely to take place on November 20

If media reports are to be believed, Smriti and Palash will tie the knot in November. According to reports, their wedding celebrations will begin on November 20. Therefore, the wedding date is likely to be on or around November 20. However, no confirmation has yet been received from either the couple or their families.

Smriti is part of the on going World Cup

Smriti Mandhana is currently representing Team India in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup. Smriti is in good form in the World Cup and is consistently scoring runs. Meanwhile, Palash is busy with his various film projects. The two have openly acknowledged their relationship and are often seen together. Palash often visits the stadium to support Smriti.

Palash is the brother of Palak Muchhal

Palash Muchhal is a 30-year-old musician and filmmaker. Palash is the younger brother of renowned singer Palak Muchhal, who is married to musician Mithun. Palash, therefore, has a film background. He has also directed a web series called 'Rickshaw' and is directing a film called 'Ardh,' starring Rajpal Yadav and Rubina Dilaik.

Also Read: 'Why are you following me,' irritated Gauri Spratt asks paparazzi, video goes viral | Watch