Sitaaron Ke Sitaare: Aamir Khan's documentary celebrates parents of Sitaare Zameen Par's 10 debutants Aamir Khan Productions' is bringing a documentary to introduce the world to the real stars behind Sitaare Zameen Par, titled 'Sitaaron Ke Sitaare'.

New Delhi:

Sitaare Zameen Par, a spiritual sequel to the 2007 superhit Taare Zameen Par, proved to be a heartwarming family film that received immense love from audiences of all ages and left a lasting impression on people's hearts. Even after its blockbuster success on the big screen, Aamir Khan took a completely different and revolutionary step.

Aamir Khan launched this sports comedy-drama on YouTube for just Rs 100, setting a new precedent against the prevailing industry norms by introducing the 'People's Theatre.'

Documentary dedicated to parents

Now that the film's story has touched millions of hearts, the makers are taking another special step. They are bringing a documentary to introduce the world to the real stars behind Sitaare Zameen Par, titled 'Sitaaron Ke Sitaare'.

In a unique and emotional move, the producers of Sitaare Zameen Par are now bringing forth the stories of the people who are the true strength of these stars, their parents, through a special documentary. The trailer of the documentary has been released, offering a glimpse into the lives of the film's stars' parents, their struggles, and the precious moments shared with them.

While the film deeply touched the hearts of the audience, this documentary reveals the world behind the scenes, a journey filled with love, sacrifice, hope and pride, the true story of walking hand-in-hand with their stars every step of the way.

Watch the trailer here:

More deets about the documentary

The documentary Sitaaron Ke Sitaare, directed by Shanib Bakshi, will be released on December 19. This documentary will be exclusively available to viewers on the Aamir Khan Talkies YouTube channel. Aamir Khan Productions has proudly presented 10 new emerging stars to the audience. These include Aarush Dutta, Gopi Krishna Verma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.

The film was directed by RS Prasanna, who previously directed the critically acclaimed and unconventional film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. He then returned with his biggest collaboration to date, Sitaare Zameen Par, with Aamir Khan Productions.

