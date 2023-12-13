Singham actor Ravindra Berde dies at 78 after battling cancer

Follow us on Image Source : X Ravindra Berde has worked in films like Singham and Nayak: The Real Hero.

Ravindra Berde, a popular name in Hindi and Marathi cinema, passed away on Wednesday, December 13. He was suffering from throat cancer for many years. He was undergoing treatment in Tata Hospital for a few months. He was having trouble breathing, he was brought home from the hospital only two days ago. He suddenly suffered a heart attack and died. He is a brother of Laxmikant Berde, who passed away in 2004.

Berde has worked with several popular Bollywood actors including Anil Kapoor and Ajay Devgn in Nayak: The Real Hero and Singham respectively. In Singham, he played the role of Zamindar Chandrakant. Apart from these, he has worked in over 300 Marathi films with popular names such as Ashok Saraf, Vijay Chavan, Vijoo Khote, and Mahesh Kothare, among others.

Some of his other popular films include Shodh, Khatarnak, Yeshwant, and Khilona Bana Khalnayak,

As per some reports, Berde had earlier suffered a heart attack in 1995. In 2011, he was diagnosed with cancer but he continued to entertain the audience.

Ravindra Berde is survived by his wife, two children, daughter in law and grandkids.

