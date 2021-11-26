Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHRADDHA PANDIT Singer Shraddha Pandit approaches police over threat by her ex manager

Highlights Shraddha Pandit files complaint with against an artist management professional

Shraddha Pandit's ex-manager allegedly threatened her of physical and mental

Police have registered a non-cognizable complaint

Bollywood playback singer Shraddha Pandit has filed a complaint with suburban Oshiwara police against an artist management professional, accusing him of threatening her. According to the singer, her ex-manager has allegedly threatened her of physical, mental and financial assault over a voice message. Police have registered a non-cognizable complaint against the manager.

Shraddha, is known for songs like 'Sweety Tera Drama' ('Bareilly Ki Barfi'), 'Aaj Raat Ka Scene' ('Jazbaa') and 'Pani Wala Dance' ('Kuch Kuch Locha Hai') among others.

(Inputs by Rajeev Singh)