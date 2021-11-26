Friday, November 26, 2021
     
Singer Shraddha Pandit approaches police over 'threat' by her ex manager

Shraddha Pandit, who is known for songs like 'Sweety Tera Drama', 'Aaj Raat Ka Scene' and 'Pani Wala Dance,'has filed a complaint with suburban Oshiwara police against an artist management professional, accusing him of threatening her.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 26, 2021 10:35 IST
Shraddha Pandit
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHRADDHA PANDIT

Singer Shraddha Pandit approaches police over threat by her ex manager

Bollywood playback singer Shraddha Pandit has filed a complaint with suburban Oshiwara police against an artist management professional, accusing him of threatening her. According to the singer, her ex-manager has allegedly threatened her of physical, mental and financial assault over a voice message. Police have registered a non-cognizable complaint against the manager. 

Shraddha, is known for songs like 'Sweety Tera Drama' ('Bareilly Ki Barfi'), 'Aaj Raat Ka Scene' ('Jazbaa') and 'Pani Wala Dance' ('Kuch Kuch Locha Hai') among others.

(Inputs by Rajeev Singh)

 

