'You left me': Singer Rishabh Tandon's wife Olesya pens heartbreaking message after his death, shares photos

Renowned music composer and actor Rishabh Tandon, best known by his stage name Faqeer, died last night, October 21, due to alleged heart attack. As fans mourn his demise, Rishabh's wife took to Instagram and shared a series of photos with her late husband, and penned a heartbreaking note.

For the unversed, Rishabh married Olesya Nedobegova, who hails from Russia. The couple got married in 2019, whom he met while she was working as a line producer on his digital series.

Olesya condoles Rishabh Tandon's demise

Olesya took to Instagram and dropped a series of photos with husband Rishabh Tandon. She mourned his demise with a heartbreaking note on Instagram. "I can’t find the words... You left me ..... My beloved husband, friend, partner... I swear I’ll make all your dreams come true... You’re not dead, you’re with me, my soul, my heart, my love, my king," she wrote, while sharing the post. Take a look:

Sajid Wajid, fans react to Rishabh Tandon's death

Heartbroken fans of the singer-actor took to the comment box and mourned his demise. "Feeling helpless ma bro sad. V sad blessings all my life for u", wrote music composer suo Sajid Wajid. They also shared a post on Instagram dedicated to the late singer. "The kind of love respect u have given me Rishab Tandon I promise ::will always pray for u in my lifetime the New’s of ur sudden dismissal [death ] has shocked me n ppl :: god bless u ma bro @rishabhtandonofficial", read the message.

Reacting to Rishabh's death, a fan wrote, "Omg! This is so so sad Rest in Peace", "Still can’t believe that he is no more with us, last week only we spoke over video call for so long, he was so much happy telling about his planning, releases and executions. Best part of Rishabh bhai was he is a gem of person and whosoever has visited his house would hv nvr came back without food…he has always taken care of his members like a family and cared for them…too early", said a third user.

Rishabh Tandon was in Delhi to celebrate Diwali

Rishabh Tandon was in Delhi to celebrate Diwali with his family. His sudden death has left his family and friends in a state of shock.

Reportedly, the singer took a decade-long break from pursuing his creative passions to take care of his family business. He returned to music in 2020, and took four years to establish his career in the entertainment world again.

