Singer Millind Gaba and his wife Pria Beniwal welcome twins, share post on social media | See Post

New Delhi:

Renowned Punjabi singer Millind Gaba and his wife Pria Beniwal have been blessed with twins, i.e., a boy and a girl. The couple announced this news to their fans and followers on social media with a cute post.

On Friday, the singer shared a joint post on his Instagram with his wife and shared that they have welcomed a baby boy and a baby girl. The duo shared an illustration featuring a drawing of a smiling baby girl and a boy dressed in a pink and blue outfit. The note has this saying written over it, "Gaba ki story mein twist nahin twins hai."

The caption of the post reads, "Apne Liye Kabhi Kuch Nahi Maanga Tujhse, Ab Apne liye Aur Kya Hi Maang Lunga We are Blessed With Two Miracles Jai Mata Di."

Social media users expressed their love and congratulated the couple in the comment section. One user wrote, "Congratulations on the arrival of your beautiful twins! May God bless your little ones with health and happiness. Wishing the lovely mom a smooth recovery, and may your life be filled with even more miracles ahead!!" Another user wrote, "Huge congratulations on the arrival of your beautiful twins! Their mom is truly a super mom - what a blessing."

Several notable singers from the entertainment industry also reacted to this post. Tulsi Kumar wrote, "Huge congratulations," along with a red heart emoji. RJ Kisnaa commented, "Do baar badhaai," along with a red heart and an evil eye emoji. Famous comedian Bharti Singh also congratulated by commenting, "congratulations." The post has garnered over eighty thousand likes and thousands of comments ever since it was posted.

For the unversed, the singer and his wife announced their pregnancy this year in February. The 34-year-old singer Millind is best known for his songs, including 'Yaar Mod Do', 'Nazar Lag Jayegi', 'Teri Yaari', and 'She Don't Know'.

