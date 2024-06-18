Singer Justin Timberlake arrested in New York, accused of driving while intoxicated

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Singer Justin Timberlake arrested in New York

Singer Justin Timberlake was arrested early Tuesday and is accused of driving while intoxicated on New York’s Long Island, authorities said. Timberlake was expected to be arraigned in Sag Harbor, on the eastern end of Long Island, according to a statement from the Suffolk County district attorney’s office.

Timberlake is reportedly facing a court appearance soon. According to NBC, a source mentioned that the singer was held in police custody until Tuesday morning. Currently, Timberlake is on his worldwide tour named "Forget Tomorrow," supporting his latest album "Everything I Thought It Was," released in March.

Timberlake’s representatives did not immediately return requests for comment from The Associated Press. Sag Harbor is a coastal village in the Hamptons, around 100 miles (160 kilometres) from New York City. In the summer, it is a hotspot for wealthy visitors.

Timberlake is currently touring in support of his latest album, "Everything I Thought It Was". The next stops on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour are at Chicago's United Center on June 21 and 22, followed by performances at New York City's Madison Square Garden on June 25 and 26.

After completing his U.S. leg on July 9, Timberlake will take the tour to Europe for an extensive series of shows throughout the remainder of the summer and into the fall. He will then return to North America, starting with a show at Brooklyn's Barclay Center on October 7. The tour is set to conclude by December 20.

A young Timberlake was a Disney Mouseketeer, where his castmates included future girlfriend Britney Spears. He rose to fame in the popular boy band NSYNC and embarked on a solo recording career in 2002. As an actor, Timberlake has won acclaim in movies including” The Social Network” and “Friends With Benefits.” He has won ten Grammy awards and four Primetime Emmy Awards.

(with AP inputs)