Singer Fazilpuria firing case: Gurugram Police arrests one for recce and murder attempt

In a major development in the Haryanvi singer Rahul Fazilpuria's firing case, Gurugram Police have arrested one accused named Vishal in connection with the firing case involving singer Rahul Fazilpuria. It is said that Vishal is a resident of Sonipat, has been keeping an eye on the singer's daily routine and travel route for several days. Vishal shared this information with his friends, who later fired at Rahul Fazilpuria's car on Gurugram's SPR Road on Monday night, July 14, 2025.

Fortunately, the singer narrowly escaped unharmed. Moreover, Police found a bullet mark on a nearby iron pole and are now searching for the other people involved in the attack. According to Gurugram police sources, Rahul Fazilpuria's security was removed a few months ago. However, he has once again been granted security following this firing incident.

