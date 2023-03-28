Singer-actress Ruchismita Guru dies by suicide; body found at relative's house

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@RUCHISMITA_CERELAC Ruchismita Guru's instgram upload

Oriya actor and singer Ruchismita Guru was found dead at her relative's house. According to local media reports, she was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her uncle's house. According to the police, Ruchismita had a fight with her mother before committing suicide. Ruchismita was famous for her singing stage shows and she also acted in some of the Oriya movies.

As per the reports, Ruchismita Guru’s body was found hanging from a ceiling fan. The local police reached the spot and seized the body for postmortem. The cops have questioned family members and they are trying to find out the exact reason behind this big step. As per local media reports, her mother has claimed that she had a heated conversation with her daughter over the preparation of aloo paratha. Ruchismita's mother also revealed that the late actress tried to commit suicide before also. Ruchismita Gur hailed from the Sonepur district, and used to live in Talpali area of Balangir Town along with her family members.

According to reports, Ruchismita had recently gone to her uncle’s place, who lives in Sudapada. But who knew that Ruchismita would not be able to return home from there alive. The family informed the regional police about Ruchismita’s sudden death. The police reached the spot and took the dead body in their custody. After this, the body was sent for postmortem. Police and family are still waiting for the postmortem report.

After the death of Bhojpuri films actress Akanksha Dubey, now the news of the death of Oriya singer Ruchismata Guruhas sent shockwaves to all the fans. Ruchismita died under mysterious circumstances at the house of one of her relatives. Ruchismita’s body was found at a relative’s house.

