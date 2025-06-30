Silaa: Harshvardhan Rane pairs up with The Diplomat actress Sadia Khateeb for romantic-action drama The first look of Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane's upcoming romantic-action film has been revealed. He will be seen romancing Sadia Khateeb in this romantic-action drama.

Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane, who won everyone's heart with the film 'Sanam Teri Kasam', is now going to be seen in another romantic film, whose poster and title have been revealed on Monday. Not only this, the makers have also revealed the co-actress of Rane who will be seen with him after the super success of The Diplomat. Yes! Sadia Khateeb will be seen in this upcoming romantic-action drama.

First look of the film released

The first look of Harshvardhan Rane's upcoming film has been released. The actor has shared it on his Instagram. In this poster, Sadia Khateeb is seen with the actor, in which the actor is holding Sadia tightly. Along with this, both can be seen in an injured state, in which they are seen soaked in blood. Releasing this poster, the filmmakers have also announced the title of the film. The name of this film is 'Silaa'.

About the film

Harshvardhan Rane and Sadia Khatib's upcoming film 'Silaa' is being directed by Omung Kumar. Apart from this, let us tell you that Karan Veer Mehra will be seen in a negative role in the film. At the same time, the shooting of this film is starting tomorrow, i.e. from July 1.

Harshvardhan Rane's work front

Talking about Harshvardhan Rane's work front, he will be seen in the film 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat'. The film is going to be released this year. The film will hit the theatres on 2 October 2025. The film is directed by Milap Zaveri. Sonam Bajwa will be seen in the lead role alongside the actor in the film. Apart from this, his most successful film Sanam Teri Kasam is also getting a sequel. However, the makers have neither revealed its leading lady, nor have they made any claims regarding its release date.

