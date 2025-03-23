Sikandar's villain: After taking on Ram Charan, this actor will now lock horns with Salman Khan Many speculations were made, but no concrete name for the villain of Sikandar. But now finally the name of the actor who will play the villain in Salman Khan's Sikandar is out.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan's film Sikandar is one of the most awaited films of this year. Sikandar, which will hit the big screens on March 30, 2025, is directed by AR Murugadoss. The film will star Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Salman will play the hero in the film, but the identity of the villain remains a mystery so far. Many speculations were made, but no concrete name came out. But now finally the name of the actor who will play the villain in the film has come out.

SJ Surya is Sikandar's villain

Initially, there were rumours that the South film industry's famous villain SJ Surya would be cast in a grey-shaded role in the film. However, this was not confirmed. Later, the actor took to his X account (formerly known as Twitter) and shared a glimpse of the teaser of Sikandar, confirming his role in the film.

Surya was last seen in Game Changer

SJ Surya is one of the big names in the South industry. He plays the main antagonist in Ram Charan starrer Game Changer, which was released in January 2025. The Pan India film also features Kiara Advani in the lead role.

Deets about Sikandar

Meanwhile, talking about Sikandar, the makers of the film revealed that the trailer will be released on March 23, 2025. Recently, it was revealed that the film has also got the green signal from the censor board. Sikandar has been given a UA 13+ certificate by the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification). Apart from Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, the film also stars Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal and Prateik Babbar in lead roles.

Salman Khan will be seen back on the big screen after two years. He was last seen in Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3. He also had a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.

