Sidhartha Mallya, son of Vijay Mallya, gets engaged at Halloween party, shares pictures with girlfriend Jasmin

Sidhartha Mallya, son of businessman Vijay Mallya, took to his Instagram account to announce his engagement with girlfriend, Jasmine. In his post, he shared a couple of pictures while the duo was celebrating Halloween, wearing themed costumes. In the caption, he wrote, ''Well I guess you’re stuck with me now foreverrrr. I love u my juppet @jassofiaa

(thank u for saying yes to this pumpkin.''

Take a look:

In the first picture, Sidhartha can be seen kneeling down and proposing his girlfriend wearing Halloween-themed costumes. The second one features the engaged couple, with a ring on Jasmine's finger.

Netizens Reactions

Soon after Sidhartha shared the post on Instragram on Wednesday, netizens starting commenting and sharing their reaction on the announcement. Reacting to the post, Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif commented ''Congratulations.''

Actress Evelyn Sharma wrote, ''Awwww congratulations Sid.'' Other celebrities, who congratulated the couple include Suzzane Khan, Anusha Dandekar, and Sophie Choudry.

Apart from her, the internet was divided while reacting to the post. While some congratulated Sid and his girlfriend for the special news, a section of people took a jibe at the engaged couple.

One user wrote, ''All the best sid. Next time you are in India - let’s go play some cricket.'' Another user wrote, ''Elated. Cannot be more happy for you Siddy and Jasmine.'' A third user commented, ''over the moon for you guys.''

Who is Sidhartha Mallya?

In his Instagram bio, Sidhartha calls himself an actor, author, and easily amused. He is the son of popular businessman Vijay Mallya, who is the ex-chairman of United Breweries Group, which deals in producing alcoholic beverages.

Sidhartha has been quite active on social media and keeps posting videos of himself reading out his self written book titled, If I'm Honest.

He has also been in the news previously for his rumoured relationship with Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, and Frieda Pinta.

