Sidharth Malhotra resumes work after royal wedding with Kiara Advani, fans say 'Yodha is back'

Sidharth Malhotra has returned to work after marrying his ladylove Kiara Advani and having two spectacular ceremonies for family and friends in Delhi and Mumbai. On Wednesday, the actor was seen entering the Dharma Productions headquarters in Mumbai. The actor was dressed in a sky-blue shirt, black trousers, white sneakers and sunglasses.He also posed with filmmaker Shashank Khaitan and several of his fans.

Sidharth is currently working on 'Yodha' in which he portrays the titular role with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. The film would be released in theatres on July 7, 2023. Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre, both debutantes, are the directors of the film.

Sidharth and Kiara Wedding

Sidharth and Kiara married in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace in a lavish wedding ceremony. The two kept the wedding arrangements confidential until the big day and never spoke publicly about their romance. The closely guarded celebrations were followed by receptions for family members in Delhi and industry friends in Mumbai. Sidharth and Kiara met on the set of their 2021 film Shershaah, which is based on the lives of martyr Captain Vikram Batra and his fiance Dimple Cheema.

Kiara Advani's work front

Kiara was most recently seen in Vicky Kaushal's Govinda Naam Mera, which got released on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16. She is now working on Ram Charan's film RC 15. S Shankar is directing the blockbuster. Sidharth, on the other hand, was most recently seen in Mission Majnu, in which Rashmika Mandanna played the protagonist.

