Sidharth Malhotra reacts on Masakali 2.0 controversy, calls it 'completely valid'

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra recently featured in T-Series' song Masakali 2.0, which was at the receiving end of music lovers. The song is a rehashed version of AR Rahman's Masakali from 2009 film Delhi 6. The news version is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and crooned by Sachet Tandon and Tulsi Kumar. As soon as the song dropped, it was ridiculed and trolled mercilessly.

Now, Sidharth who starred in the song with his Marjaavan actress Tara Sutaria as reacted on the flak the song has been receiving lately. The actor said that he has been part of remakes such as Kaala Chashma and Chull- both of them have worked well. “Of course we get marked (on tweets), we are part of this song. It happened vis a vis a movie, Marjaavan, as a promotional song at the time. It’s very easy for people to say--I mean everyone is to blame for it as a team--but I have done remakes in the past of different artistes. Whether it was a Kaala Chashma or Chull, they have all been recreations and they have all worked really well in the past. There is no conversation of whether I endorse it or not endorse it. Whether it is good or bad,” he told film critic Rajeev Masand in an interview.

However, Sidharth agreed that if his film or song would not be remade properly, he too would be annoyed. Calling the outrage completely valid, Sidharth said, “I keep thinking from an actor’s point of view, if someone had to remake a film that I have been a part of and it has not been done with utmost taste or to someone’s satisfaction, of course it can be annoying. So in that case, yes, it is completely valid.”

Sidharth believes that the audience is no longer excited for a remix song. He added that even actors are happy with a fresh song rather than a rehashed version. “I don’t think the audience has the patience now or they are not excited by that we are not really creating new melodies. So as an audience, as a listener, I completely agree. Actors also get far more excited with a brand new song," Sidharth said.

For those unversed, makers of Masakali 2.0 was slammed by original composer AR Rahman, lyricist Prasoon Joshi and Delhi 6 director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

Urging fans to listen to the original Masakali, Rahman tweeted: “No short cuts, properly commissioned, sleepless nights, writes and re-writes. Over 200 musicians, 365 days of creative brainstorming with the aim to produce music that can last generations. A team of a Director, a Composer and a Lyricist supported by actors, dance directors and a relentless film crew - Lots of love and prayers A.R. Rahman.”

#Masakali #Delhi6 Created with love & passion an iconic song that has to be preserved. Beware of the re- mix it will damage your eardrums https://t.co/9NJGza2Vfo — Rakeysh Mehra (@RakeyshOmMehra) April 9, 2020

