Sidharth Malhotra fractures his leg, shares photo of plaster-covered limb

Sidharth Malhotra has fractured his leg. The actor took to Instagram and shared a photo of his bandaged limb. The photo comes days after the actor announced that he is all set to embrace parenthood for the second time with his wife, Kiara Advani.

Sidharth Malhotra fractures his leg

Sidharth took to his Instagram Story and shared a photo of his limb rolled up in plaster. Adding a tinge of humour, he wrote, "I took 'break a leg' tooo seriously", while sharing a photo of the same. Here is the photo:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDHARTH MALHOTRA)Sidharth Malhotra shares a photo of his bandaged leg

Sidharth and Kiara are expecting their second child

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are set to welcome their second child. The couple shared the happy news with fans through an adorable social media post featuring their daughter, Saraayah, on October 7.

In the picture, Kiara, Sidharth and their little one can be seen holding a tiny pair of knitted baby booties, hinting at the new addition to their family. The announcement also brought back memories of the couple's first pregnancy reveal last year, when they shared a similar picture featuring baby footwear.

Sharing the photograph, Kiara and Sidharth wrote, "Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all. Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude."

Mom-to-be Kiara Advani shared vacation photos with Sidharth, baby girl

Days after announcing that she is pregnant, Kiara posted photos from what seems to be a fun family vacation. Her photo carousel consisted of pictures of herself, partial glimpses of her baby girl and her husband. "Gratitude", she wrote while sharing her photographs.

How much did Sidharth Malhotra's latest film The Vvaan earn?

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest released on September 25. The film collected a net of Rs 0.35 crore across 1,505 shows. This brings its total India gross collection to Rs 81.55 crore and total India net collection to Rs 68.70 crore so far.

Overseas, the film collected Rs 0.05 crore on Day 18, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 7.85 crore. This pushes its worldwide gross collection to Rs 89.40 crore.

Also read:

Tamannaah Bhatia calls Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani 'couple goals' on The Great Indian Kapil Show