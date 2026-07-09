Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's The Vvaan release date out, makers share new video

New Delhi:

The makers of The Vvaan have announced a new release date for the Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer. Along with the update, they also unveiled a brand-new poster that offers a glimpse into the film's mysterious fantasy world. The film also stars Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari, Maniesh Paul and Anup Soni.

Vvaan release date out

Vvaan, led by Sidharth and Tamannaah, is now scheduled to arrive in cinemas on September 25, 2026. The newly released poster has already caught fans' attention online. Seen from a top-angle perspective, it features the lead character standing between a tiger and a bull. Packed with symbolism, the visual hints at the central conflict while adding to the mystery surrounding the film's folklore-inspired story. Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, "Baagh uski dahaad hai… Nandi uski shakti. Aur Vvaan… uski kahaani. #THEVVAAN in cinemas on 25th September, 2026." Take a look:

In the comments, Kiara Advani, Sidharth's wife, commented with a fire emoji. Fans wrote, "So epic overall, super excited", "We so ready!!", "All the best @sidmalhotra see you at cinemas on 25th September", "the concept looks magical", "Comeback loading Har Har Mahadev", "The tiger x nandi visual look so goood!!", "September can’t come soon enoughhhh ahhhh", "Vvaaan ....from the director of panchyat", "Sept needs to come ASAP!", "When the trailer is releasing", "okay, this has my ATTENTION", "Mind blowing @tamannaahspeaks", and others. Several also lauded the chilling background score.

All you need to know about Vvaan

Vvaan is being mounted as a large-scale theatrical spectacle that blends fantasy, action, adventure and comedy. Inspired by Indian folklore, The Vvaan promises an original cinematic universe with its own mythology, characters and legends.

Unlike adaptations or franchise films, the makers are building an entirely new world from scratch. They have already expanded that universe with The Legend of Vvaan comic book, giving audiences an early look at the larger story they plan to tell.

The Vvaan marks the collaboration between Balaji Motion Pictures and TVF Motion Pictures. The film is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and written by Arunabh Kumar. Manu Anand serves as the cinematographer and visual director. Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari, The Vvaan stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles. The fantasy adventure will hit theatres on September 25, 2026.

Also read: 'You welcomed me with open arms': Kiara Advani pens heart-wrenching tribute to Sidharth Malhotra's father