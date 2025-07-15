Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani welcome baby girl, bollywood’s power couple turns parents According to reports, Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been blessed with a baby girl.

New Delhi:

Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have reportedly been blessed with a baby girl. According to media reports, the baby was delivered normally at Mumbai's Reliance Hospital. For the unversed, the duo announced the pregnancy on February 28, 2025. They shared a joint Instagram post with a photo of themselves holding baby socks, and the caption of the post reads, "The greatest gift of our lives Coming soon."

Have a look at the Instagram post below:

On the work front

Talking about the work front, Kiara Advani who was last seen in the action drama thriller film 'Game Changer' alongside Ram Charan, is all set to appear in the most anticipated action thriller film 'War 2' co-starring South superstar NTR Jr, Hrithik Roshan in the lead roles. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and is set to hit the silver screens on August 14, 2025, a day before India's Independence Day. The Bollywood film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

