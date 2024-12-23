Shyam Bengal dies: Film industry mourns loss of visionary director, pours condolences

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shyam Benegal

Shyam Benegal dies: The Indian film industry is in mourning following the passing of legendary filmmaker Shyam Benegal, who passed away at the age of 90. A towering figure in Indian cinema, Benegal was instrumental in the rise of parallel cinema in the 1970s and 1980s, bringing socially relevant narratives, powerful storytelling, and a sense of realism to the forefront. His death has left an irreplaceable void in the film fraternity, and tributes from across the industry have poured in, remembering the visionary filmmaker who reshaped the landscape of Indian cinema.

Benegal’s legacy is defined by his commitment to bringing socially charged, character-driven stories to the screen. Through films like Ankur, Manthan, Bhumika, and Nishant, he explored complex social issues, from rural empowerment to gender inequalities, often highlighting marginalized communities and their struggles. His films were not just stories on screen but reflections of India’s political and social realities, capturing the lives of ordinary people caught in extraordinary circumstances.

Tributes from the Film Fraternity

Since the news of Benegal’s passing, condolences and tributes have flooded social media and various platforms, with filmmakers, actors, and industry veterans expressing their admiration and sorrow. Among the first to pay tribute was filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who took to Twitter to reflect on Benegal’s pioneering influence on Indian cinema. “He created ‘the new wave’ cinema,” Kapur wrote. “#ShyamBenegal will always be remembered as the man who changed the direction of Indian cinema with films like Ankur, Manthan, and countless others. He created stars out of great actors like Shabana Azmi and Smita Patil. Farewell, my friend and guide.”

Actor Akshay Kumar also shared his grief, saying, “Pained to know of Shyam Benegal ji’s demise. One of the finest filmmakers in our country, truly a legend. Om Shanti.”

Ace filmmaker Sudhir Mishra, known for his own socially conscious cinema, shared a poignant tribute, saying, “Much will be written about Shyam Benegal, but for me, not many talk about the fact that there was a lament in his films and a sadness about the fact that we were not living in the best of all possible worlds. His films always captured the deep emotional undercurrents of social and political realities with remarkable subtlety.”

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi expressed his deep sorrow at the passing of Shyam Benegal, writing, "I am deeply saddened by the departure of Shri Shyam Benegal, one of the finest filmmakers and great intellectuals of our country. He discovered and nurtured some of the brightest film talents in India. His films, biographies, and documentaries form an integral part of India’s greatest cultural treasure. A fellow Hyderabadi and former Rajya Sabha member, Benegal Sir’s masterful works will always be held in the highest esteem in Indian cinema. Rest in peace, Sir!"

Bollywood actress Kajol expressed her heartfelt condolences, writing, "Deeply saddened by the loss of the legendary Shyam Benegal. His contributions to Indian cinema are immeasurable, and his legacy will live on through his incredible body of work."

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee also expressed his deep sorrow, saying, "A heartbreaking loss for Indian cinema. Shyam Benegal wasn’t just a legend; he was a visionary who redefined storytelling and inspired generations. Working with him in Zubeidaa was a transformative experience for me, exposing me to his unique style of storytelling and nuanced understanding of performances. I’ll forever be grateful for the lessons I learned under his direction. It was an absolute honor to have had the opportunity to work with him. His legacy will live on in the stories he told and the lives he touched. Rest in peace, Shyam Babu. Om Shanti."