Independence Day: Shyam Benegal to Tigmanshu Dhulia, famous directors and their underrated gems on patriotism

78 years ago on August 15, India gained independence at the stroke of the midnight hour. Historians recorded this historic event in different ways. Indian cinema also gave space to this moment of independence, the small and big struggles to reach there and its carriers. Films, web series and documentaries were made on them. But today we will not talk only about such content that covers the Indian National Movement. We will talk about such content that travelled along with independence, the one that tells the glorious story of the formation of India. Today we will talk about some selected content that expresses the spirit of independence. Here is a list of films and series made by big directors to let the world know about the actual freedom struggle of India.

Gandhi (1982)

Director: Richard Attenborough

'Gandhi', directed by Richard Attenborough, is considered to be the best film made on the life of Mahatma Gandhi. How an indentured labourer returns to India and starts the world's greatest freedom movement and gives a new direction to the country. Ben Kingsley played the role of Gandhi in it. This film received a total of 8 Oscars including the Best Film.

Tamas (1988)

Director: Govind Nihalani

This television film released in 1988 is based on Bhishma Sahni's novel 'Tamas'. Its story is set during the Indo-Pak partition. The film is a touching tale of the riots that broke out in Pakistan and the Sikh-Hindu families who suffered from it. First, it was telecasted on Doordarshan as a mini-series, then as a film of about 5 hours. 'Tamas' won a total of three National Awards including Best Film. It featured capable actors like Om Puri, Deepa Sahi, Surekha Sikri and Pankaj Kapoor.

The Making of the Mahatma (1996)

Director: Shyam Benegal

Directed by Shyam Benegal, this film is the story of Gandhi's time in South Africa. The film is based on Fatima Mere's book 'Apprenticeship of Mahatma'. Rajit Kapoor and Pallavi Joshi were in the lead roles in this joint venture of South Africa and India. The film will be available on Jio Cinema

Kaala Paani (1996)

Director: Priyadarshan

The 1996 film 'Kaala Paani' is the life story of Indian freedom fighters imprisoned in Cellular Jail. The movie is the story of the tortures and struggles of the prisoners during the punishment of Kala Paani. Some selected actors including Mohanlal, Tabu and Amrish Puri worked in this Malayalam film. It was dubbed in Hindi and released as 'Saza-e-Kaala Paani'. Santosh Sivan received a total of four National Awards for 'Kaala Paani' including Best Cinematography.

Raag Desh (2017)

Director: Tigmanshu Dhulia

'Raag Desh' is a historical drama film. It is the story of the trial of the soldiers of the Indian National Army in the Red Fort after the Second World War. It was made by Tigmanshu Dhulia for Rajya Sabha TV. Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh and Vijay Verma are in the lead roles in 'Raag Desh'.

Hey Ram (2000)

Director: Kamal Haasan

'Hey Ram' is set in the backdrop of the partition of India and the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. It was made in both Tamil and Hindi languages. Kamal Haasan himself played the lead role in this film directed by Kamal Haasan. Along with him, Shahrukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Naseeruddin Shah played important roles. It was sent as India's official entry to the Oscars. 'Hey Ram' won three awards in the 47th National Awards. The film is available on Prime Video.

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero (2004)

Director: Shyam Benegal

This film made in 2004 is based on the life of Neta Subhash Chandra Bose. How Netaji gave a tough time to the British and played an important role in India's independence. Directed by Shyam Benegal, this film won two National Awards. Sachin Khedekar played the role of Netaji in it.

