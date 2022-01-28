Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SHWETA TIWARI Shweta Tiwari issues apology for her 'bra size' remark: My statement has been misconstrued

Highlights Shweta Tiwari was in Bhopal to promote upcoming web series 'Show Stopper'

She allegedly referred to God while making a statement about her innerwear

Actress Shweta Tiwari has apologised for her controversial 'bra size' remark. The actress allegedly referred to God while making a statement about her innerwear while promoting her upcoming web series 'Show Stopper', which is based on the fashion world and also stars Sourabh Raaj Jain and Rohit Roy. During the event, Shweta had said that her bra size is being taken by 'bhagwaan'. Issuing a statement over the same, Shweta apologised for hurting the sentiments and clarified that the remark has been misconstrued.

"It has come to my notice that a certain statement of mine referring to a colleague’s previous role has been taken out of context and has been misconstrued. When put in context, one will understand that the statement in reference to ‘Bhagwan’ was in context with Sourabh Raj Jain’s popular role of a deity. People associate character names to actors and hence, I used that as an example during my conversation with media. However, it has been completely misconstrued which is saddening to see," Shweta said.

She added "As someone who has been a staunch believer of ‘Bhagwan’ myself, there is no way that I would intentionally or unintentionally say or do any such thing that would hurt sentiments by and large. I have, however, come to understand that when taken out of context, it has unintentionally hurt feelings of people. Please be assured that it has never been my intention to hurt anyone, with my words or actions. Hence, I would like to humbly apologise for the hurt that my the statement has unintentionally caused to a lot of people."

A video of Tiwari's statement has gone viral on social media, in which she purportedly referred to God while speaking about her innerwear. "Meri bra ka size bhagwaan le rahe hain."

Soon after her statement, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra directed the police to investigate Shweta Tiwari's remark and submit a report within 24 hours.