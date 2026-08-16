Shriya Saran shares BTS pics with Emraan Hashmi from Awarapan 2 sets, takes millennials down memory lane

New Delhi:

Ever since the sequel to Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan was announced, the film has been creating a buzz among fans. The new versions of the iconic songs Toh Phir Aao and Tera Mera Rishta have also received praise, bringing back nostalgia for the 2007 cult favourite.

Now, Shriya Saran, who played the female lead in the original film, has taken fans on a nostalgic trip by sharing a few behind-the-scenes pictures with Emraan Hashmi from the sets of Awarapan 2. The pictures offer a glimpse of the actors' reunion and have brought back memories of the much-loved original.

Shriya Saran shares BTS pics with Emraan Hashmi from Awarapan 2 sets

Taking to Instagram, Shriya shared the BTS moments with Emraan, which quickly caught the attention of fans, especially those who grew up watching Awarapan. For the caption, Shriya simply wrote, "Awarapan". Take a look below:

More about Awarapan 2

Emraan Hashmi returns as Shivam Pandit in Awarapan 2 after 19 years. The first film was released in 2007. Apart from Hashmi, the film also features Shabana Azmi, Disha Patani, Puran Gabbi, Suvinder Vicky and others. The film is produced by Vishesh Bhatt under the banner of Vishesh Films. The soundtrack of the Awarapan 2 album features songs composed by singers like Mithoon, Jeet Gannguli, Amaal Mallik and Akhil Sachdeva.

Awarapan 2 movie review

India TV gave Awarapan 2 a rating of 3.5 out of 5 stars in its review. An excerpt from the review read, "Awarapan 2 knows what it is. It is a sequel made for people who never really let go of the original. The film brings back the loneliness, the music and the wounded lover that made Shivam Pandit such an unforgettable character. But it also gives him a new purpose. Emraan Hashmi owns the film. There is a familiarity to his performance, but that is not necessarily a bad thing."

It further added, "In fact, that familiarity is precisely what fans have come for. The film is not perfect. It has its predictable stretches and could have done more with some of its supporting characters. But when Toh Phir Aao starts playing and Shivam Pandit appears on screen, you realise why this character still works."

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Awarapan 2 ending explained; is Emraan Hashmi's film returning for Part 3?