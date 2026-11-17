Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations have released the first song from their upcoming film Eetha. Titled Ji Ji Re Ji, the track features Shraddha Kapoor in the role of Eetha and offers a glimpse into the musical world of the film. The song arrives after the film's trailer generated considerable buzz.

Composed and produced by National Award-winning duo Ajay-Atul, 'Ji Ji Re Ji' has been sung by Shreya Ghoshal, with lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Vaibhavi Merchant has choreographed the track, which showcases Shraddha performing Lavani with expressive movements and traditional adaayein.

Ji Ji Re Ji from Eetha out

Ji Ji Re Ji from Eetha brings together elements of traditional Lavani and theatrical performance. Dressed in a Nauvari sari and traditional jewellery, Shraddha steps into the character's world with ghungroos and energetic dance movements. The track also introduces audiences to an important phase in Eetha's journey as an artist.

Ajay-Atul on creating music for Eetha

Music plays a significant role in the storytelling of Eetha. The film revolves around a legendary artist whose life, ambitions and identity are closely connected to her performances. The makers have aimed to capture these aspects through the film's music and soundscape.

Talking about the creative process behind 'Ji Ji Re Ji', Ajay-Atul said, “For a film like Eetha, music cannot just sit in the background. It has to become a part of the character, the world and the emotion of the story. There was so much more to Eetha than what people saw on stage. She was an artist with immense strength, grace and spirit. With ‘Ji Ji Re Ji’, we wanted to capture that strength through something powerful, charismatic and cinematic, while staying rooted in the traditional spirit of Lavani. As we know, Amitabh Bhattacharya is incredibly talented. His powerful words added so much more beauty to our composition. And then Shreya brought tremendous energy and character to the song. It was a valiant team effort to bring the song to life. We can’t emphasise enough how much effort Shraddha has put into getting every ada right. We hope audiences feel the same excitement that we felt while creating it.”

Shraddha Kapoor on stepping into Eetha's world

For Shraddha, performing Lavani for the film was an exciting experience, but also came with its share of challenges. The actor said she enjoyed exploring the dance form and understanding the story behind the song.

She said, “Performing ‘Ji Ji Re Ji’ as Eetha was such an exhilarating experience. There is something incredibly infectious about Lavani—the rhythm, the expressions, the energy and the way you connect with the audience. I loved and was equally scared to step into the incredible world of a legendary artist through this song. There is a powerful story behind this particular song, as it marks a momentous turn of events for the legend. I hope audiences can see the hard work we’ve put in to bring that story to life through this song.”

Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant also spoke about the thought behind the song's dance sequences. She said the performance was designed to reflect the emotions and struggles an artist carries before stepping onto the stage.

“An artist carries so much behind the stage — the struggles, emotions and strength it takes to get there. But the moment they step on stage, they leave it all behind and become one with the audience. That was at the heart of the choreography for ‘Ji Ji Re Ji’. Shraddha has brought incredible commitment and intensity to the performance, embracing every nuance of the choreography. Ajay-Atul’s music gave us a powerful rhythm and energy to work with, bringing Eetha’s world alive through music and movement. Working with director Laxman Utekar has been an absolute pleasure. He is a brilliant filmmaker with a wonderful creative vision, but, above all, a genuinely beautiful human being. His warmth, passion and ability to bring the best out of everyone make him truly special to work with.”

Shreya Ghoshal, who has lent her voice to the track, described it as a song that allowed her to experience the spirit of Lavani through music. She said, "Some songs you sing, and some you get to live for a few minutes. 'Ji Ji Re Ji' was the second kind. Ajay-Atul have built a composition full of the fire, wit and grace of Lavani, and I wanted all of that to come through in my voice. Singing for Shraddha Kapoor as Eetha was pure joy. She brings such spirit to the character that it made the song even more fun to sing. Eetha is a special film, and being part of its music has been deeply fulfilling. I hope audiences feel the passion that went into every note."

With music by Ajay-Atul, lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, vocals by Shreya Ghoshal and choreography by Vaibhavi Merchant, Ji Ji Re Ji introduces the audience to the strength and artistic spirit at the centre of Eetha.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Laxman Utekar and Karishma Sharma. Eetha, starring Shraddha Kapoor, is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 4, 2026.

ALSO READ:

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 3 to release in 2028, makers confirm