Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha release date postponed from August 28; film's new release date announced

New Delhi:

After creating a huge buzz with its record-breaking teaser, the team behind Eetha has now announced a new theatrical release date. The film, which was previously slated for release on August 28 2026, stars Shraddha Kapoor and Randeep Hooda in the lead roles.

What is the new release date of Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha?

Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha has shifted its release date from August. The film will now hit the screens on December 4, 2026, marking a power-packed end to a great cinematic year. The reason for the delay wasn't revealed by the makers.

Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha performs on stage nine months pregnant in promo

In a teaser for the film, which was released in July, Bhau Gaonkar Tamasha Mandal starts the show by putting on a performance as a large crowd waits to watch Eetha. When she does not appear on stage, the audience starts calling out, 'Call Eethabai.'

Backstage, Eethabai is seen nine months pregnant and giving birth to her baby herself. Moments later, the sound of a newborn crying fills the space. Despite what has just happened, Eetha worries about getting ready and tells herself, 'I can't go out like this; I need to get ready.'

She then makes her way to the stage and performs for the audience. After giving birth, Eetha is warned, 'You'll die.' Her response shows just how determined she is to perform. 'If I die lying down, I'll be called a poor, helpless woman. But if I die while dancing, I'll become a legend.'

The teaser ends with Zeeshan Ayyub delivering a line that captures Eetha's larger-than-life persona: 'Paan mein paan chakhna ho toh meetha! Aur toofan ko nachte dekhna ho toh... Eetha.'

Who was Eetha?

Eetha is presented as a tribute to the life of Vithabai Narayangaonkar, one of Maharashtra's renowned Lavani and Tamasha performers. Known for her powerful Lavani and Tamasha performances, Vithabai entertained audiences for generations. The film looks at her extraordinary journey and brings her story to the big screen.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Laxman Utekar and Karishma Sharma. Ajay Atul has composed the music. The makers shared the announcement with the line, “Paan mein paan chakhna ho toh meetha! Aur toofan ko nachte dekhna ho toh…EETHA!” The film is presented by Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations.

Also read:

Who was Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar? Know about Lavani legend behind Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha