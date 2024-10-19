Shraddha Kapoor finally breaks silence over credit controversy of Stree 2

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Stree 2's official poster

Shraddha Kapoor has finally come forward and put out her views on the ongoing credit war controversy on the success of Stree 2. In a recent interview, she mentioned that it is a collective effort of the entire team of Stree 2 behind the success of the film. Not only this, Shraddha also revealed that the third edition of the franchise is also in the works. While talking at an Indian Express event, she addressed the debate of credit war and appreciated the film's director, writer and other crew.

''It’s important not to make a sequel just for the sake of it — you need substance to bring people to theatres and earn genuine appreciation. They stayed true to how a sequel should be made and cracked the story of Stree 2. It had all the entertainment factors, brilliant actors and really entertaining dialogues. I believe it was a fabulous team effort. It was pure cinematic joy. And ultimately, the audience decides, right? They leave their homes seeking entertainment and we’re happy we could deliver,'' she said.

She also expressed her excitement for the upcoming sequel of Stree and added, ''When Amar sir told me he had a story for Stree 3, I got very excited because I knew it was going to be something amazing. I can’t wait to hear what it’s about.''

How did 'credit war' start?

This was all started after Stree 2 witnessed massive box office success, shattering several records each day. The battle between the actor's PR began over the credit of the film's success. Some attributed the success to Shraddha while a few credit Rajkummar.

