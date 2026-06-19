Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha teaser leaks online after playing with Cocktail 2, internet goes gaga

New Delhi:

Shraddha Kapoor's fans finally got a glimpse of her much-awaited film Eetha, and the internet is already buzzing. The teaser, which was screened alongside Cocktail 2 in select theatres on Friday, soon found its way to social media, where clips from the film quickly went viral.

Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha glimpse leaks online

The leaked visuals introduce Shraddha in a never-before-seen avatar. Draped in a traditional Maharashtrian saree and heavily pregnant, she is seen crying out in labour in the opening moments of the teaser. The scene then shifts to glimpses of her as a stage performer and folk dancer, hinting at the emotional and dramatic journey that lies ahead.

The teaser was met with accolades from social media users. One user wrote, "She nailed it! #Eetha #shraddhakapoor."

Another posted, "The power of her The frame and the caption is so strong. Shraddha Kapoor's fierce eyes does the justice to every bit of it."

A third user quipped, "If someone drags shraddha for her acting even after this clip then I seriously judge their taste."

A fourth user penned, "#ShraddhaKapoor is currently the most bankable star for high concept thriller/horror. She just fits the screen presence required for this genre perfectly #Eetha."

Here are some of the other X posts:

What is Eetha about?

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Eetha is based on the life of legendary Maharashtrian folk artist Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar. The film's title is inspired by the regional pronunciation of "Vitha," the artist's nickname.

Cocktail 2 was released in theatres

Cocktail 2 stars Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. Directed by Homi Adjania, the film releases 14 years after Cocktail was released (2012), starring Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty.

India TV rated the film with 2 out of 5 stars. An excerpt from our review reads: "Cocktail 2 will temporarily make you believe that the world is beautiful and that all you need to do is drain your savings account, book that dream holiday, and forget what happens there. But don't get too comfortable - it soon yanks you back to reality, the very reality most of us are trying to escape."

"Also, if you're a Kriti Sanon fan, you'll have a great time watching her on screen - and perhaps an even better time admiring her stylist's work. There are moments that genuinely stand out, like when Ally offers a random stranger a hug and her eyes well up with tears in return. It's overwhelming and underwhelming at the same time. Why? Because if this were Veronica, we'd understand where those emotions were coming from. Beneath the glamour and bravado was a deeply broken woman, scarred by her relationship with her parents. There was context," it further read.

"With Ally, however, we're left guessing. Why did she cry? What is she carrying within her? The film never bothers to tell us. It is far too busy obsessing over its central trio and their very real, very first-world problems to flesh out the people it's asking us to root for. The screenplay wants everything to look rosy and larger than life, but at some point, it all becomes too much. Every frame is overflowing with sass, heartbreak, romance, longing and passion, all competing for attention at once. And as they say, too much of anything is rarely a good thing," it further read.

Also read: Cocktail 2 Movie Review: All style, little substance, and a love triangle that runs out of fizz