Shogun, Anora, The Substance, Emilia Perez dominate at 30th Critics Choice Awards, see full winners list here

Critics Choice Awards 2025 winners were announced on Saturday. The American series 'Shogun' has dominated the TV awards while Emilia Perez and The Substance won in multiple film award categories. This time Payal Kapadia's film 'All We Imagine As Light' and the Indian series 'Citadel Honey Bunny' were among the contenders for the awards. However, both failed to make it big at the 30th Critics Choice Awards. Have a look at the full winners list here.
Film Awards
Best picture: Anora
Best actor (male): Adrien Brody for The Brutalist
Best actor (Female): Demi Moore for The Substance
Best supporting actor (male): Kieran Culkin for A Real Pain
Best supporting actress (female): Zoe Saldana for Emilia Perez
Best young actor/actress: Maisy Stella for My Old Ass
Best acting ensemble: Conclave
Best director: Jon M Chu for Wicked
Best original screenplay: Coralie Fargeat for The Substance
Best adapted screenplay: Peter Straughan for Conclave
Best animated film: The Wild Robot
Best foreign language film: Emilia Perez
Best comedy film (tie): A Real Pain and Deadpool & Wolverine
Best song: El Mal from Emilia Perez
Best score: Challengers by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross
TV Award
Best drama series: Shogun
Best drama actor (male): Hiroyuki Sanada for Shogun
Best drama actor (female): Kathy Bates for Matlock
Best drama supporting actor (male): Tadanobu Asano for Shogun
Best drama supporting actor (female): Moeka Hoshi for Shogun
Best comedy series: Hacks
Best comedy actor (male): Adam Brody for Nobody Wants This
Best comedy actor (female): Jean Smart for Hacks
Best comedy supporting actor (male): Michael Urie for Shrinking
Best comedy supporting actor (female): Hannah Einbinder for Hacks
Best limited series: Baby Reindeer
Best TV movie: Rebel Ridge
Best actor (male) in a limited series or TV movie: Colin Farrell for The Penguin
Best actor (female) in a limited series or TV movie: Cristin Milioti for The Penguin
Best supporting actor (male) in a limited series or TV movie: Liev Schreiber for The Perfect Couple
Best supporting actor (female) in a limited series of TV movie: Jessica Gunning for Baby Reindeer
Best foreign language series: Squid Game
Best animated series: X-Men ’97
Best talk show: John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A.
Best comedy special: Ali Wong: Single Lady
The Critics Choice Awards 2025 were hosted by Chelsea Handler from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
