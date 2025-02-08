Shogun, Anora, The Substance, Emilia Perez dominate at 30th Critics Choice Awards, see full winners list here

Follow us on Image Source : X Checkout 30th Critics Choice Awards full winners list

Critics Choice Awards 2025 winners were announced on Saturday. The American series 'Shogun' has dominated the TV awards while Emilia Perez and The Substance won in multiple film award categories. This time Payal Kapadia's film 'All We Imagine As Light' and the Indian series 'Citadel Honey Bunny' were among the contenders for the awards. However, both failed to make it big at the 30th Critics Choice Awards. Have a look at the full winners list here.

Film Awards

Best picture: Anora

Best actor (male): Adrien Brody for The Brutalist

Best actor (Female): Demi Moore for The Substance

Best supporting actor (male): Kieran Culkin for A Real Pain

Best supporting actress (female): Zoe Saldana for Emilia Perez

Best young actor/actress: Maisy Stella for My Old Ass

Best acting ensemble: Conclave

Best director: Jon M Chu for Wicked

Best original screenplay: Coralie Fargeat for The Substance

Best adapted screenplay: Peter Straughan for Conclave

Best animated film: The Wild Robot

Best foreign language film: Emilia Perez

Best comedy film (tie): A Real Pain and Deadpool & Wolverine

Best song: El Mal from Emilia Perez

Best score: Challengers by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

TV Award

Best drama series: Shogun

Best drama actor (male): Hiroyuki Sanada for Shogun

Best drama actor (female): Kathy Bates for Matlock

Best drama supporting actor (male): Tadanobu Asano for Shogun

Best drama supporting actor (female): Moeka Hoshi for Shogun

Best comedy series: Hacks

Best comedy actor (male): Adam Brody for Nobody Wants This

Best comedy actor (female): Jean Smart for Hacks

Best comedy supporting actor (male): Michael Urie for Shrinking

Best comedy supporting actor (female): Hannah Einbinder for Hacks

Best limited series: Baby Reindeer

Best TV movie: Rebel Ridge

Best actor (male) in a limited series or TV movie: Colin Farrell for The Penguin

Best actor (female) in a limited series or TV movie: Cristin Milioti for The Penguin

Best supporting actor (male) in a limited series or TV movie: Liev Schreiber for The Perfect Couple

Best supporting actor (female) in a limited series of TV movie: Jessica Gunning for Baby Reindeer

Best foreign language series: Squid Game

Best animated series: X-Men ’97

Best talk show: John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A.

Best comedy special: Ali Wong: Single Lady

The Critics Choice Awards 2025 were hosted by Chelsea Handler from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

