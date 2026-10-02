Hanuman Ansh set for worldwide Telugu release; know when Neem Karoli Baba biopic hits theatres

Shobhinav Satya's Hanuman Ansh, based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, is currently enjoying a strong run at the box office. Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the film initially had a slow start after its release in August. However, positive word-of-mouth helped it gain momentum, and it has now crossed the Rs 300 crore mark in India, while its worldwide gross has surpassed Rs 400 crore.

Amid its box office success, Hanuman Ansh is now set to release in Telugu. Presented by Hombale Films, the film will hit theatres worldwide in Telugu on October 9, 2026. The production banner announced the release date on October 2 by sharing a new poster for the film.

Hanuman Ansh set for worldwide Telugu release

The Telugu version of the blockbuster film Hanuman Ansh will be released worldwide on October 9, 2026. Sharing the announcement poster, Homable Films wrote, "We are delighted to bring the much loved #HanumanAnsh in TELUGU, for audiences to witness its divine brilliance on the big screen across the world. #HanumanAnshTelugu Worldwide Release on OCTOBER 9th by @hombalefilms." Take a look:

Hanuman Ansh box office collection so far: India and worldwide

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Hanuman Ansh has grossed Rs 317.38 crore net in India, while its gross collection stands at Rs 374.86 crore. Worldwide, the film has grossed Rs 414.06 crore.

Hanuman Ansh: What is the plot?

The biographical drama Hanuman Ansh is based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba. It follows the life of a young boy who transforms into the revered Indian saint Neem Karoli Baba.

Hanuman Ansh: Cast and crew details

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the biographical drama features Shobhinav Satya, Vihaan Shedge, Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, and Gulshan Pandey in pivotal roles. The film is produced under the banners of SWAMbhu Media Network and Holy Cow Home Productions.

For the unversed, the film was initially released in India on August 7, 2026, followed by an international and overseas release on September 11, 2026. Now, the film's Telugu version will be released on October 9. The film's music has been composed by Shreyas Dharmadhikari, Dhirendra Mulkalwar, Rishi Pathak and Sadhu Sushil Tiwari. The cinematography has been handled by Vishal Bawa and Shashank Kumar Harsh.

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