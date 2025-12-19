Shivaleeka Oberoi, Khuda Haafiz actress, announces first pregnancy with husband Abhishek Pathak Shivaleeka Oberoi and producer-director Abhishek Pathak are soon to become parents. The couple shared the news with their fans through a post on Instagram.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress Shivaleeka Oberoi and renowned director-producer Abhishek Pathak are soon to turn parents. Nearly three years after their marriage, the couple is preparing to welcome their first child.

They shared this happy news in a beautiful way on social media and since then, congratulations have been pouring in from the film industry and fans.

Shivaleeka's cute post

Shivaleeka and Abhishek posted some pictures on Instagram, in which the couple's happiness is clearly visible. In the photos, Shivaleeka is seen in a red dress, holding tiny baby socks, symbolising the new life to come. Abhishek Pathak is seen holding Shivaleeka, wearing a black shirt. Standing in front of a Christmas tree, the couple looks serene and full of love.

In another picture, they are holding a Christmas ornament that reads, 'Baby Pathak is coming.' Along with this special post, the couple captioned it saying that their love story is now reaching its most beautiful stage and a little blessing is about to be added to their world.

Shivaleeka and Abhishek's love story

Shivaleeka and Abhishek's love story is no less than a film script. The two first met in 2020 on the sets of the film 'Khuda Haafiz'. Abhishek Pathak produced this film, and Shivaleeka played the lead actress. During their work together, they became friends, which gradually blossomed into love.

Later, Abhishek proposed to Shivaleeka in a very romantic way under a hot air balloon in Turkey. In February 2023, the couple got married in Goa in the presence of their close friends and family.

Abhishek and Shivalika's films

Talking about their careers, Abhishek Pathak is a well-known name in Bollywood. He has directed films like 'Drishyam 2' and 'Ujda Chaman' and has also produced popular films like 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama', 'Khuda Haafiz' and 'Section 375'.

Shivaleeka, on the other hand, started her career as an assistant director on films like 'Kick' and 'Housefull 3'. Later, she made her acting debut with 'Yeh Saali Aashiqui' and gained significant recognition with 'Khuda Haafiz'.

