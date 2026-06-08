Shilpa Shetty turns 51: Raj Kundra wishes his 'devi' with a 'different' birthday note this year

New Delhi:

Defying age once again, Shilpa Shetty turned 51 on June 8. Wishes have been pouring in for the actress-entrepreneur from all quarters. However, the most special wish came from her husband, Raj Kundra, who called her a "devi" in his birthday post. He also mentioned that his wish is "different" from last year. Meanwhile, Shilpa's sister, Shamita Shetty, also wished her the cutest message on her birthday.

Raj Kundra wishes Shilpa Shetty on birthday

Raj Kundra posed a beautiful birthday wish for Shilpa. He wrote, "A different Birthday post this year… Not about celebrations or moments. But about what you truly mean and stand for in my life. Strength when life gets difficult. Grace when emotions overflow. Faith when everything feels uncertain. And light even in the darkest phases. You have always carried the energy of a Devi nurturing, protecting, forgiving and fiercely strong all at once Happy Birthday my love. May Maa bless you with everything your heart deserves @theshilpashetty." Take a look:

To this, Shilpa replied, "Awwww Cookieeeee Lovvveeeee youuuuuu."

Shamita Shetty dropped several glimpses with her sister, and penned, "Happy Birthday my darling Munki my forever blessing for me uve always been the blueprint for strength and grace inspiring me in so many ways Thankyou for being my sister, my guiding light ..can’t imagine my life without you love you to infinity."

This is a developing story.

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