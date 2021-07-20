Businessman Raj Kundra remanded in police custody till July 23 in pornography case

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Raj Kundra remanded in police custody till July 23 in pornography case

A Mumbai court on Tuesday remanded businessman Raj Kundra in police custody till July 23 in a case related to alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. Kundra, the husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, was arrested Monday night by the city police's crime branch after being booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

The police, while seeking maximum custody of Kundra, told a magistrate's court that the 45-year-old businessman was economically gaining by making and selling pornographic material. The police said they have seized Kundra's mobile phone and its contents need to be scrutinised and also his business dealings and transactions have to be looked into.

Apart from Kundra, the police also produced before the court another accused, Ryan Thorpe, who too was arrested in the case on Monday.

He was also remanded in police custody till July 23.

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra sent to police custody till July 23 in pornography case

Talking about Raj Kundra's arrest, Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale confirmed his arrest and issued a statement. "There was a case registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidences regarding this. The investigation is in progress please," CP Mumbai's statement.

Soon after his arrest, Raj Kundra was taken for medical examination at JJ hospital by the Property Cell of Mumbai Police's Crime Branch. On Tuesday, Raj Kundra will be produced before the 37th Esplanade metropolitan magistrate's court.

Raj Kundra's old tweets on 'Porn Vs Prostitution' go viral after his arrest

(With Inputs from PTI)