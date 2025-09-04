Shilpa Shetty opens Bastian Beach Club and Ammakai as Bastian Bandra shuts down As Shilpa Shetty's Bastian restaurant was shut down in Bandra, the actress has announced two new openings.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress Shilpa and her husband Raj Kundra were accused of a fraud of Rs 60 crores. Later, their Bandra restaurant, Bastian, was also shut down on Wednesday.

Now, in the meantime, the actress has planned to open two new openings in Mumbai as they aim to keep 'Bastian hospitality alive'.

Shilpa Shetty shares Instagram video

Shilpa Shetty is not only a good actress but also a good businesswoman. She has the Bastian Hotel in the Bandra area of ​​Mumbai, which is one of the famous restaurants there. Crowds of big celebrities and VIPs are often seen there. However, the news of this restaurant of Shilpa Shetty, who is caught in a fraud case of Rs 60 crores, is closing.

Now, Shilpa took to her Instagram to share a video, making a massive announcement. At the beginning of the video, the actress is seen on a phone call, on which she says, 'I am not closing Bastian, I promise..ok bye.'

Shilpa further says, 'Guys, 4 thousand and 450 calls..but one thing is that I can feel this love for Bastian, but don't make this love toxic yaar. I am telling the truth that Bastian is not going anywhere.'

Shilpa announces two new openings

Shilpa Shetty further says, 'I am going to do something new and great. I am connecting with my roots and bringing Ammakai, which is pure South Indian food, to our Bandra Bastian and Bastian Beach Club. I can't wait for you to try everything new.'

With this, the actress announced that Bastian Bandra will be reformed as Ammakai and in Juhu, she'll open the new branch. Bastian Beach Club.

Let us tell you that Shilpa Shetty started this restaurant in the year 2016, which has become one of the best restaurants in Mumbai. Talking about the actress's projects, these days she is judging 'Superstar Dancer Season 5' on Sony TV.

Also Read: Bastian Bandra closes: Shilpa Shetty announces shutdown amid Rs 60 crore fraud case