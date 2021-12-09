Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Shershaah to Ray, IMDb announces top 10 Indian films and web series of 2021

Highlights These rankings are based on actual page views of IMDb users and updated weekly throughout the year

Amazon Prime Video has 6 of its movies and 3 of its originals secure place in IMDB’s list of Top 10

IMDb, the world’s most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities, today unveiled the 10 movies and TV shows that were most popular with IMDb users in India this year. Rather than base its annual rankings on small statistical samplings or reviews from professional critics, this exclusive and definitive data is derived from the IMDbPro movie and TV rankings, which are based on the actual page views of IMDb users and updated weekly throughout the year. Following a year of incredible stories and superlative performances, Amazon Prime Video has 6 of its movies and 3 of its originals secure a place in IMDB’s list of Top 10 Indian Films and Web Series of 2021 respectively.

“Entertainment fans around the world rely on IMDb to learn who and what is trending, discover new content, and decide what and where to watch,” said Yaminie Patodia, head of India, IMDb. “This year’s list of the top movies and streaming series reflects the diversity of popular content in India, including titles across Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. Additionally, demonstrating content consumption patterns in India, for the first time ever, two of this year’s Top 10 Web Series—Aspirants and Dhindora—are available to stream for free on YouTube, while the others are available on subscription-based channels.”

While the riveting courtroom drama, Jai Bhim has emerged as the top Indian film of the year, Shershaah, Master and Sardar Udham occupy the second, fourth and fifth spots in the list; Karnan and Drishyam 2 also feature in the IMDb Top 10 Indian Films of 2021 list. Meanwhile, much love Amazon Originals The Family Man, The Last Hour and Mumbai Diaries 26/11 take the third, fourth and tenth spot in the IMDb Top 10 Indian Web Series of 2021 list.

IMDb Top 10 Indian Films of 2021

1. Jai Bhim

2. Shershaah

3. Sooryavanshi

4. Master

5. Sardar Udham

6. Mimi

7. Karnan

8. Shiddat

9. Drishyam 2

10. Haseen Dillruba

Of all the movies released theatrically or digitally in India between January 1 and November 29, 2021 and have an average IMDb user rating of 6.5 or higher, these 10 titles generated the most IMDb page views in India within a six-week post-release window, based on IMDbPro data. IMDb users can add these and other titles to their IMDb Watchlist.

IMDb Top 10 Indian Web Series of 2021

1. Aspirants

2. Dhindora

3. The Family Man

4. The Last Hour

5. Sunflower

6. Candy

7. Ray

8. Grahan

9. November Story

10. Mumbai Diaries 26/11

Of all the web series released in India between January 1 and November 29, 2021 and have an average IMDb user rating of 6.5 or higher, these 10 series generated the most IMDb page views in India within a six-week post-release window, based on IMDbPro data. IMDb users can add these and other titles to their IMDb Watchlist.