Sherlyn Chopra sends notice to Raj Kundra-Shilpa Shetty seeking Rs 75 crore, claims they threatened her

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/INSTAGRAM/SHILPA SHETTY Sherlyn Chopra

After Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband-businessman Raj Kundra filed a defamation suit of Rs 50 crore against Sherlyn Chopra, the latter has reacted. Replying to the defamation notice, Sherlyn shared that she sent a notice to the couple seeking for Rs 75 crore for mental harassment. She also stated had 'threatened her with underworld.' For the unversed, Sherlyn Chopra had lodged a police complaint at the Juhu Police Station on October 14.

"Raj Kundra & Shilpa Shetty threatened me with underworld & now sent me defamation notice but I'll not get scared. I request police to record my statement so that cognizance can be taken of my complaint. I've sent reply notice asking for Rs 75 crore for mental harassment," says Sherlyn Chopra.

Earlier, Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty's lawyers slapped a defamation suit on Sherlyn for Rs 50 crore. The statement read "The entire allegations made by Ms Sherlyn Chopra against Mr Raj Kundra and Ms Shilpa Shetty Kundra, are concocted, false, fake, frivolous, baseless, without any evidence, even to Ms Sherlyn Chopra’s knowledge, and have been made with an ulterior motive to defame and extort money". The statement further claimed that Shilpa Shetty is not at all involved in any of the working affairs of the JL Stream App."

"It is nothing but an audacious attempt by Ms Sherlyn to drag Ms Shilpa Shetty’s name to create unwanted controversy and gain media attention. The allegations are nothing but an afterthought, wherein Ms Sherlyn Chopra, is arraigned as an Accused, in C.R. No. 02/2020, Nodal Cyber Police Station.

Ms Sherlyn Chopra, has committed offences u/s 499, 550, 389 and 195(A), of Indian Penal Code, 1860. We have complete faith in the Indian Judiciary, and we would be initiating civil/criminal proceedings against Ms. Sherlyn Chopra before the competent court of Law, for Justice. We have put a defamation of Rs 50 crore against Sherlyn Chopra," the official statement added.

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra file Rs 50 crore defamation case against Sherlyn Chopra