Sherlyn Chopra accuses Raj Kundra of sexual assault, claims he 'kissed' her even though she resisted

Businessman Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai Police on July 19 after being booked for alleged production and distribution of pornographic films through apps under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. The magistrate's court on July 28 remanded Kundra in judicial custody for 14 days. While some actresses have come out against Kundra's app Hotshots on which he has been charged with publishing porn films, Sherlyn Chopra accused him of sexual misconduct.

According to ETimes, Sherlyn had appeared before the Mumbai Crime Branch's Property Cell to record her statement in connection with the aforementioned case. She had issued an FIR against Raj in April 2021 of sexual assault.

In her complaint, the actress revealed that in early 2019, Sherlyn alleged that Raj Kundra started kissing her even though she resisted. Reportedly, the businessman landed at her place over an argument related to a text message.

She also claimed that she did not want to get involved with a married man or mix business with pleasure. To which Shilpa Shetty's husband told her his relationship with his wife was complicated and he was stressed most of the time at home.

Elaborating the incident further, Sherlyn said that she asked him to stop as she was scared. Later, she managed to push him and rushed into the washroom. After Sherlyn's complaint, Raj was charged under section 376 of Indian Penal Code r/w section 384, 415, 420, 504 and 506, 354 (a) (b) (d), 509, of Indian Penal Code, 67, 67 (A), of Information Technology Act 2008, sec 3 & 4 of Indecent Representation of Women Act 1986, then.

