Shehnaaz Gill reacts to Raghav Juyal, Niharika NM's cosy pics that sparked dating buzz; here's what she wrote

New Delhi:

On the afternoon of June 29, Raghav Juyal and influencer-actor Niharika NM left fans curious after sharing a joint Instagram post. The two posted a couple of cosy pictures together, but offered no explanation. Instead, they simply added red heart, evil eye and star emojis to the caption, sending social media into overdrive.

Several of their celebrity friends reacted to their post. After Ashish Chanchlani, Shehnaaz Gill has also reacted to the post. For the unversed, Raghav was linked to Shehnaaz in the past, however, they have always denied any speculation.

Shehnaaz Gill reacts to Raghav Juyal and Niharika NM's cosy pics

In the photos, Niharika is seen wearing a red sweatshirt as she smiles alongside Raghav. Their chemistry quickly caught fans' attention, with many flooding the comments section to ask if the two were dating or quietly hinting at an upcoming collaboration. Adding to the buzz, content creator Ashish Chanchlani also reacted to the post, prompting even more speculation. Soon after, Shehnaaz Gill also replied by writing, "Best", with an evil eye and red heart emoji. Adarsh Gourav reacted with a red heart. Take a look:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAGHAV JUYAL)Comments on Raghav Juyal and Niharika NM's post

Raghav Juyal once dismissed dating rumours with Shehnaaz Gill

While the internet is busy guessing, Raghav has previously addressed rumours linking him to actress Shehnaaz Gill. In a throwback interview with HT, The Paradise actor had previously rubbished rumours linking him with Shehnaaz. When asked if there was any truth to the speculation, he had replied, "No, no truth at all."

Opening up about their bond for the first time, the actor said, "You spend almost three to four months shooting for a movie, dosti yaari ho jaati hai. Shehnaaz ki dikkat ye hai ki usne #BiggBoss (Gill was a former contestant in the show) kiya hai." He also made it clear that the dating rumours have never affected their friendship or made things uncomfortable between them. "Hum hasi mazak hi karte hai. Wo bhi baklol ladki hai," he added.

For now, neither Raghav nor Niharika has clarified whether the post hints at a relationship or is simply a promotional tease for a new project. Until then, fans are left guessing.

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