Shefali Jariwala's death shocks industry; Mika Singh, Aly Goni, Kamya Punjabi and others react

The sudden death of actress and dancer Shefali Jariwala has shocked the entertainment industry. Several celebrities have expressed their grief and paid tribute to 'Kaanta Laga' and Bigg Boss fame Shefali Jariwala on their social media platforms. Shefali reportedly passed away at the age of 42 due to a cardiac arrest.

Renowned singer Mika Singh wrote, "I’m deeply shocked, saddened, and feeling a heavy heart… Our beloved star and my dearest friend @shefalijariwala has left us. Still can’t believe it. You will always be remembered for your grace, smile, and spirit. Om Shanti."

TV actor Aly Goni took to his official X handle and wrote, "Shocked and saddened to hear about Shefali Jariwala’s sudden demise. Life is so unpredictable. Rest in peace."

Actress Kamya Punjabi took to her Instagram story and wrote, "I cant get over this news!!! my heart is sinking Shefali," Rajiv Aditya, who was recently seen in Celebrity MasterChef, expressed his grief and wrote, "In total shock!! Rest in Peace Shefali!! This is beyond beyong shocking!"

Shefali Jariwala featured in several films and television series, best known for her roles in 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi', 'Shaitani Rasmein and 'Hudugaru'.

