Shefali Jariwala death: Police say cause of death not clear yet, forensic team visit actor-model's house Shefali Jariwala death: The actor-model was found unresponsive at her home in Mumbai's Andheri late last night and rushed to the Cooper Hospital where the doctors declared her dead on arrival. Police have not yet ascertained the cause of death.

Mumbai:

The cause behind actor and model Shefali Jariwala's death is yet to be ascertained, according to a statement by the Mumbai Police on Saturday. Although earlier reports suggested she had suffered a cardiac arrest, police have said the exact reason for her death remains unclear.

Her body has been sent for a postmortem to Cooper Hospital. She was 42.

What police said on Shefali Jariwala's death

According to police sources, Shefali was found at her residence in Andheri. The police received the information around 1 am. A team of forensic experts and police officers visited her residence, indicating that a full investigation is now underway.

"Shefali Jariwala died at the age of 42. She lived in Andheri area of Mumbai. Members of her family had reached the hospital with her late last night and she was declared brought dead by doctors there. Mumbai Police received information around 1 am last night. Postmortem is being done at Cooper Hospital. The cause of death is not yet clear." Mumbai Police said.

Rushed to hospital but declared dead on arrival

Shefali was reportedly rushed to Bellevue Hospital by her husband Parag Tyagi and three others. However, hospital reception staff confirmed that she was already deceased upon arrival. She was 42 years old.

Videos circulating online show Parag Tyagi leaving the hospital, visibly shaken and partially covering his face. His grief was evident as he exited the premises by car.

Death first reported on social media

News of Shefali Jariwala’s passing was first shared on social media by journalist Vickey Lalwani. “Shefali Jariwala, the Kaanta Laga girl, is no more," part of his post read.

Rise to fame and career highlights

Shefali Jariwala gained nationwide fame at the age of 20 when she appeared in the music video for ‘Kaanta Laga’. She later featured in several other music albums and films. Alongside her husband Parag, she participated in dance reality shows *Nach Baliye 5* and *Nach Baliye 7*. She also appeared in *Bigg Boss* season 13.

Personal life and relationships

Shefali married Harmeet Singh in 2004, but the marriage ended in divorce in 2009. She later married actor Parag Tyagi in 2015, and the couple remained together until her untimely death.