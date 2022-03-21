Shawn Mendes breaks silence on life after breakup from Camila Cabello

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAWN_CAMILA4687 Camila and Shawn called it quits in November 2021

Earlier, Camila shared that there are no hard feelings between her and her ex

It's not been a long time since singer Camila Cabello broke her silence on break up with Shawn Mendes with whom she parted ways in November after a relationship of almost two years. Recently, the 23-year-old singer reflected on his life after splitting up from his former girlfriend. While speaking about his new music on social media, Shawn shared how his life has changed post-breakup. The 'Treat You Better' singer posted a video on Instagram in which he shared how the lyrics of his new song reflect his real-life struggles. "You don't realize when you're breaking up with someone ... all the s-- that comes after it," he said.

"Which is like, who do I call when I am, like, in a panic attack, who do I call when I am, like, f--ing on the edge, you know? And I think that's the reality that kinda I am on my own now after like, finally I am actually on my own and I hate that ... that's my reality, you know."

Last November, Mendes and Cabello, 25, announced they had parted ways after two years of dating, claiming at the time they would "continue to be best friends."

Camila wrote on her Insta Story, "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn."

Earlier this month, the former 'Fifth Harmony' singer appeared to address her split from Mendes through her newest single, 'Bam Bam'.

-with ANI inputs