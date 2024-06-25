Sharvari on being called a 'surprise factor' in Junaid Khan's Maharaj: 'I strive to give it my best always'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sharvari Wagh

Bollywood diva Sharvari Wagh is currently on cloud nine ever since her recent offering Munjya was released in theatres. After garnering a positive response for her acting skills in Munjya, the actress is now being lauded for her guest appearance in Junaid Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat-starrer Maharaj. The actress said that she happily accept being a 'surprise factor'. Talking about her association with 'Maharaj', she said, "I'm really thrilled to read that people are calling me a big 'surprise factor' of 'Maharaj'. As an actor, I want to make an impact in every role and in every film that I work on. So, I will happily and humbly accept all the compliments of being a 'surprise factor' in a film!"

"It means my performance created a major impactful moment. I strive to give it my best always because I treat every film to be a stepping stone for something bigger and better as my next choices," she added.

Munjya, a horror-comedy, has been attracting audiences since its release on June 7. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Munjya is rooted in Marathi folklore. It also stars Mona Singh, Abhay Verma, and Sathyaraj.

On speaking about the kind of response she received 'Munjya' and 'Maharaj", she said, "It has been an awesome month for me professionally. To have a huge blockbuster to my credit in the second film of my career, Munjya, is an absolutely amazing feeling. Interestingly, people again thought I was the 'surprise factor' of the film and it meant the world to me. Plus, the love coming my way for Maharaj is also an incredible feeling. Being called the surprise factor is a huge compliment in any film."

Sharvari's upcoming projects

In the coming months, Sharvari will also be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt in YRF's Spy Universe film. However, an official announcement regarding the project is still awaited. Talking about it, she shared earlier, "I am over the moon. Working on (YRF's Spy Universe film) is a big responsibility! I have always dreamt of working in big films...so it feels great when your dreams get fulfilled."

Apart from this, she also has Vedaa with John Abraham in her kitty. She described it as a "special film." ''Vedaa is a special film. Also, it's my first titular role...can't wait for the audience to watch it. The film also delivers an important message to the society," said Sharvari. Helmed by Nikkhil Advani, Vedaa is scheduled to hit the theatres on Independence Day.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: Vashu Bhagnani breaks silence on rumours of mass layoffs, selling office space to clear debts

Also Read: Stree 2 teaser OUT: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's film promises blend of comedy and horror | WATCH