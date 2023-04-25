Shane Nigam-Sreenath Bhasi land in trouble: Malayalam film industry bans them for 'bad behavior'

Follow us on Image Source : IANS Shane Nigam and Sreenath Bhasi banned

The Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) and Kerala Film Producers Association on Tuesday jointly issued a ban of popular Malayalam actors Shane Nigam and Sreenath Bhasi after repeated complaints of 'bad behaviour.'

The Top Malayalam film bodies on Tuesday admitted that there is an influx of the use of drugs in the industry and they will approach the state government for a proper probe. After a meeting of the various film bodies here, including the AMMA (representing the actors), the FEFKA (19 different organisations spanning drivers to directors) and the producers association, producer Renjith said the behaviour of actors Shane Nigam and Sreenath Bhasi has crossed all limits and hence till they mend their ways, none from the industry will cooperate with them.

"These two do not honour their agreements and arrive late on the sets. Their behaviour has become intolerable and has become a pain for fellow actors and others and hence we have no other way but to announce that we will, from now on, not cooperate with these two," he said.

Industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai took to Twitter to share the news. He wrote: "Malayalam film industry associations - #FEFKA, #KeralaFilmProducers & #Amma jointly decided to ban popular actors #ShaneNigam & #SreenathBhasi from forthcoming films due to constant “bad behaviour and trouble on the sets."

Incidentally, it was on April 18 that the FEFKA met and expressed their huge displeasure with the way some actors are behaving and if they do not change on their own, they will be forced to come out with their names and that happened on Tuesday.

Recently, Shane Nigam found himself in the middle of a controversy when he allegedly walked out of the sets for Nahas Hidhayath's upcoming film RDX. Touted to be an action-thriller, nearly 90 percent of the shoot of RDX is already over. This news took social media by storm after co-star Antony Varghese’s cryptic Facebook post went viral. Antony Varghese, who plays one of the central characters in the film along with Shane, took to his Facebook page to share a cryptic post that indicated that he was not happy with the turn of events. However, he did not name anyone.

