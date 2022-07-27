Shamshera is Ranbir Kapoor's 7th flop at box office. Can you guess the other 6?

Wednesday, July 27, 2022
     
Shamshera was Ranbir Kapoor's return to the big screen after the blockbuster Sanju (2018). Despite expectations being sky high, the movie has failed miserably at the box office.

Bollywood actor
Shamshera has put up an underwhelming show at the box office after the Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer movie was released in cinema halls on July 22. Ranbir plays a double role in the film for the first time and despite expectations, it has turned out to be a flop. After a disappointing first weekend collection of Rs 32 crore, the movie is facing a grim fate as collections continue to decline further. Now, as the movie has performed below par, we take a look back at movies headlined by Ranbir that suffered a disastrous fate at the box office before Shamshera. 

Saawariya (2007) 

Budget: Rs 45 crore

Box office collection: Rs 29.10 crore 

 

Besharam (2013)  

Budget: Rs 83 crore

Box office collection: Rs 77.10 crore

Roy (2015)

Budget: Rs 50 crore

Box office collection: Rs 47.68 crore

Bombay Velvet (2015)

Budget: Rs 118 crore

Box office collection: Rs 30.36 crore

Tamasha (2015)

Budget: Rs 87 crore 

Box office collection: Rs 68.55 crore

Jagga Jasoos (2017)

Budget: Rs 131 crore 

Box office collection: Rs 69.31 crore

 

 

 

