Shamshera is Ranbir Kapoor's 7th flop at box office. Can you guess the other 6?

Shamshera has put up an underwhelming show at the box office after the Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer movie was released in cinema halls on July 22. Ranbir plays a double role in the film for the first time and despite expectations, it has turned out to be a flop. After a disappointing first weekend collection of Rs 32 crore, the movie is facing a grim fate as collections continue to decline further. Now, as the movie has performed below par, we take a look back at movies headlined by Ranbir that suffered a disastrous fate at the box office before Shamshera.

Saawariya (2007)

Budget: Rs 45 crore

Box office collection: Rs 29.10 crore

Besharam (2013)

Budget: Rs 83 crore

Box office collection: Rs 77.10 crore

Roy (2015)

Budget: Rs 50 crore

Box office collection: Rs 47.68 crore

Bombay Velvet (2015)

Budget: Rs 118 crore

Box office collection: Rs 30.36 crore

Tamasha (2015)

Budget: Rs 87 crore

Box office collection: Rs 68.55 crore

Budget: Rs 131 crore

Box office collection: Rs 69.31 crore

