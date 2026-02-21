Shahid Kapoor trolled for his take on criticism, 'Bolne ki aukat honi chahiye' statement angers X users

New Delhi:

Bollywood Actor Shahid Kapoor, known for his versatility in the world of cinema, recently expressed his views on the increasing trend of internet trolling that actors are currently subjected to. In an episode of The Right Angle with Sonal Kalra, Season 3, Kapoor highlighted the need to keep public opinion in check with self-confidence.

However, while reflecting on public opinions, the actor's blunt statement ended up hurting and angering X users.

What did Shahid Kapoor say?

The actor spoke about how the anonymity of the internet has led to a blurring of lines, saying, 'I say it all the time, no matter what, people can call me old-fashioned, but aapki bolne ki aukaat honi chahiye, tabhi mooh kholna chaiye, ye mujhe bachpan se sikhaya gya hai, Pehle aap dekho ki aap kitne paani mein ho, phir baat karo. So you have to keep yourself calm amidst all this, of course, be open to constructive criticism, but at the same time fill yourself with positivity and back yourself up.'

This statement by Shahid has not gone well with X users as the O'Romeo star is being trolled now.

X users call out Shahid Kapoor

X users called out Shahid Kapoor for being entitled and far from reality. Several social media users also reminded him that it is the common man who watches his films and makes him enjoy success. Hence, those people should also be entitled to carry an opinion despite their 'aukaat'.

See some reactions here:

Upcoming projects and recent success

Kapoor recently appeared in the Vishal Bharadwaj-directed film O'Romeo, alongside Triptii Dimri, Tamannaah Bhatia and Avinash Tiwary. He will also appear in Homi Adajania's Cocktail 2 later this year, alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon. He has also started to shoot for Raj and DK's Farzi 2.

