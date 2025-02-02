Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar's Sky Force earns more than Shahid Kapoor's Deva on Saturday

Follow us on Image Source : X Deva Day 2 box office collection

Several films are entertaining the audience in the theatres in the first week of February. Along with the new film 'Deva', many films like 'Sky Force', 'Emergency', 'Daaku Maharaj' and 'Game Changer' are also competing with each other at the box office. Let's know how much each film has collected on Saturday.

Deva

Shahid Kapoor's film 'Deva' was released in theatres on January 31, but it failed to cast its magic on the audience on the very first day. The film earned Rs 5.50 crore on the first day. Saturday was the second day of the film in theatres. In such a situation, 'Deva' collected Rs 6.25 crore with a jump on Saturday, after which the total earnings of the film became Rs 11.75 crore.

Sky Force

Sky Force starring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahadia is continuously flying high. The initial days' collection of this film has raised the hope of a hit film in Akshay's account after many flop films. The film opened its account with Rs 15.30 crore on the first day. Saturday was the ninth day of the film in theatres. The film again showed its magic on the weekend and earned Rs 5 crore with a jump on Saturday. Now the total earnings of the film have become Rs 109.30 crore.

Emergency

Kangana Ranaut's film Emergency, which was released in theatres on January 17, is also in bad shape at the box office. Kangana has also directed this film along with acting in it. This film, which shows the Emergency period of India's first woman Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, could not perform well at the box office even on Saturday. It was the 16th day of the film in theatres. On Saturday, the film earned Rs 15 lakh. With this, the total collection of the film has become Rs 17.70 crore.

Game Changer

Ram Charan's film Game Changer was released in theatres on January 10. However, the film received a cold response from the audience. Now the condition of the film is getting worse with the passing days. Saturday was the 22nd day of Game Changer in theatres. On Saturday, the film earned only six lakh rupees at the box office. Now the total business of the film has become Rs 130.74 crore.

Daaku Maharaj

Nandamuri Balakrishna's film Daaku Maharaj was released in theatres on January 12. On the first day, the film received a good response from the audience. The film earned Rs 25.35 crore on the first day. Saturday was the 21st day of the film in theatres. The film collected Rs 35 lakh with a jump on the 21st day. Now the total earnings of the film have become Rs 89.50 crore.

