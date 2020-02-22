Shahid Kapoor reunites with Kabir Singh composers Sachet-Parampara in Jersey

Jersey is a Hindi remake of a Telugu hit film of the same name.

"Kabir Singh" actor Shahid Kapoor and the blockbuster's composers, Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur, are all set to team up again in the upcoming film "Jersey".

Last year, budding composers Sachet-Parampara shot to fame with the superhit soundtrack of "Kabir Singh", which was toplined by the song, "Bekhayali". Picturised on Shahid, the song emerged as the biggest hit of the year.

Sachet-Parampara have now started composing the songs of "Jersey".

"The songs composed for 'Kabir Singh' by Sachet and Parampara were some the best original songs I've listened to in a long long time, and I'm really excited to have them on board to help us create a complete magical album for 'Jersey'," the film's director Gowtam Tinnanuri said.

Sachet shared: "When Gowtam sir met us and shared his vision for the music of 'Jersey', we were too excited to be able to get an opportunity to create a complete album for the film."

Parampara added: "In 'Jersey', Gowtam sir has given us beautiful situations to create all kinds of songs, where we hope to bring many different melodies and arrangements to win over the audience love once again."

The film narrates the story of a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfill his son's wish.

"Jersey" is presented by Telugu superstar Allu Aravind, and is slated to release on August 28.

The film is produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju and S. Naga Vamsi.