Shahid Kapoor's Cocktail 2 vs Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaaram, which film earned more on Thursday?

New Delhi:

Shahid Kapoor's Cocktail 2 and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Maa Inti Bangaaram are among the films attracting audiences at the box office these days. The romantic drama Cocktail 2, starring Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna and Shahid Kapoor, opened strongly with Rs 16.20 crore on its first day. Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film recorded modest earnings of Rs 5.35 crore, but it saw a massive jump in collections on its first Sunday, reaching Rs 10.10 crore.

While both films belong to different genres, the focus has now shifted to which one performed better during the mid-week test. Let's find out the collections of Cocktail 2 and Maa Inti Bangaaram on Thursday, June 25, 2026.

Cocktail 2 vs Maa Inti Bangaaram: Which film earned more on Thursday?

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Cocktail 2 on its seventh day saw a dip in its earnings as compared to its previous day. The film, which collected Rs 6.20 crore on Wednesday, earned Rs 4.90 crore on Thursday, June 25, 2026. With this, the film's collection in India stands at Rs 70.40 crore. Meanwhile, Homi Adajania's directorial has minted Rs 108.95 crore worldwide, including Rs 25 crore from overseas markets.

On the other hand, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's action drama Maa Inti Bangaaram witnessed slower earnings on Day 7. The film collected Rs 2.65 crore in India, with an overall Telugu occupancy of 25.46%, taking its total collection to Rs 35.85 crore.

Cocktail 2 movie review

India TV gave Cocktail 2 a rating of 2 out of 5 stars in its review. An excerpt from the review reads, "Some cocktails get better with age. Some are best enjoyed just once. Cocktail 2 desperately wants to bottle the magic of its predecessor, but somewhere between the designer wardrobes, exotic holidays, emotional meltdowns and recycled relationship drama, it forgets what made the original so intoxicating in the first place. It looks expensive, sounds great and serves up enough glamour to fill your Instagram feed, but once the buzz wears off, you're left wondering what exactly you just consumed. It's the kind of cocktail that goes down easy but leaves behind an oddly forgettable aftertaste. Not quite a disaster, not quite a delight - just a drink that could've used a lot less garnish and a little more soul."

Maa Inti Bangaaram: Plot and cast details

Maa Inti Bangaaram follows the story of a woman with a hidden past who tries to build a life in a traditional household, but when her old life returns to threaten her, she must protect her family without revealing the truth. Apart from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the film features Gauthami, Diganth Manchale, Chaitanya and Srinivas Gavireddy in pivotal roles. The film is created by The Family Man director Raj Nidimoru and directed by BV Nandini Reddy.

Also Read: Cocktail 2 OTT: Here's where Shahid, Kriti and Rashmika's film will stream after its theatrical run