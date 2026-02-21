Shah Rukh Khan visits Lilavati Hospital as Salim Khan recovers | Watch

New Delhi:

Salman Khan's father and renowned writer Salim Khan has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital. Many of Salman Khan's close friends have been visiting him and now Salman Khan's close friend and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has been seen arriving at the hospital to inquire about the health of the renowned writer.

A video has been posted on the paparazzo page Instant Bollywood, in which Shah Rukh Khan's car, along with his security, has been seen arriving at Lilavati Hospital. It was earlier reported that Salim Khan was admitted to the hospital on February 17 and is currently on ventilator support. On Wednesday, Dr Jalil Parkar, while speaking to the media, confirmed that Salim Khan has had a minor brain haemorrhage and is currently taking time to recover because of his age.

Salim Khan health update

Dr Jalil addressed the media and, while giving an update on Salim Khan’s health, said, 'He was having jerks and his blood pressure was high. We treated him. We had to put him on a ventilator so that his condition does not worsen. It wasn't because he was critical. We did the required investigations and a small procedure, details of which I will not disclose. He is fine and stable. He has been shifted to the ICU and is doing quite well. Age is a factor, so the recovery process will take time.'

After the doctor made a public statement to the media, Variety India stated that Salman and the entire Khan family are not okay with the Lilavati Hospital doctors making their private details public and have strictly told them not to make any further statements like this without first confirming with the Khan family. 'Health is a private issue. Ideally, there should be no updates made to the media, and all communications should be left solely to the family, if and when they decide to address their fans and well-wishers,' a source close to the Khan family told Variety India.

