Shah Rukh Khan to Javed Akhtar, times when celebs hit back at trolls in style Often, film and TV celebrities become victims of trolling on social media due to their statements, changed looks or personal life. Some celebrities do not react to these things, but some celebrities give a befitting reply. Let's have a look at them here.

TV actress Sumbul Touqeer was trolled due to her increasing weight. Singer Honey Singh also became a victim of social media trolling due to the VIP treatment given to him at the Mahakal temple in Ujjain. Several celebrities face such trolling, sometimes for bizarre reasons. While some do not react to these things, others give a befitting reply. Let's have a look at them here.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan asks fans to ask some questions on his Twitter account before the release of his films, to which King Khan also answers. Many times, Shah Rukh was trolled by social media users for his films. But Shahrukh did not hold back from giving answers. Once, a user called SRK film 'Pathaan' very good and bad and used very bad words. Users said that what will Shahrukh's PR team do so that the film 'Pathaan' will be a golden hit. On this, King Khan said that he would ask his team to send medicine to that user so that his problem can be cured. In this way, Khan gave a funny reply to that user, the troll.

Javed Akhtar

Javed Akhtar also expresses his views very openly in normal life. He also does not sit silent whenever he is trolled on social media. Recently, Javed Akhtar congratulated Virat Kohli through social media on India's victory in the Champions Trophy. On this, some users wrote to Javed Akhtar Are you ready to prove your nationalism? To this, Javed Akhtar replied, 'I am a cricket lover and small-minded people like you cannot stop me from congratulating my team. As far as nationalism is concerned, why should I prove it to people like you? You and your previous generations have nothing to do with this, you do not understand the true meaning of this word.'

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan is also often a victim of social media trolling. Recently, he was compared to the look of a farmer. A meme was made and shared. Abhishek Bachchan replied to the person who shared this meme, in which he writes, 'This is funny, but this farmer looks better than you.' In this way, Abhishek gave a good reply to the user who was commenting on Abhishek's look.

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu also does not shy away from giving her opinion on political issues. Because of this, she is often trolled. Once, social media users alleged that Taapsee Pannu took money to tweet on the JNU controversy. The actor wrote, 'I cancel your deal, next time think a little higher.'

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor often has to face trolling for his films. Once, he was trolled because of his fitness. A user wrote a message to Arjun Kapoor's fitness trainer that you are printing money because of such people, this boy can never come in shape. On this, Arjun clicked a selfie and posted it, in which his fit body is visible. Along with this, Arjun wrote to the troller on social media that according to you people, fit body means abs, cuts. But for me it is more important to be physically and mentally fit. Anushka Sharma and Malaika Arora also supported Arjun on this matter.

Also Read: IIFA Digital Awards 2025: Kriti Sanon, Vikrant Massey dominate, Chamkila wins Best Film | Full winners list