Shah Rukh Khan thanks Sabyasachi and team for Met Gala 2025 look, says 'made me feel like 'K'!' Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan thanked Sabyasachi for making him comfortable in the all-back suit. He thanked him for introducing him to the Met Gala. Check the Instagram post here.

New Delhi:

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who made his Met Gala debut on May 5, 2025, expressed heartfelt gratitude to renowned designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee for crafting his stunning look for the biggest fashion event. Known for his charming personality and refined style, SRK turned heads with a Sabyasachi ensemble that made him the showstopper.

Taking to social media, the King Khan thanked Sabyasachi for making him comfortable in the all-back suit. He thanked him for introducing him to the Met Gala. It is significant to note that Shah Rukh Khan became the first Indian male actor who grace the Met Gala's red carpet. For his Met Gala look, he opted for a long black coat layered over a black top with a deep V-neck, designed simply. He completed his look with layered jewellery along with a rhinestone-studded 'K' pendant. He also carried a cane crowned with the head of a Bengal tiger.

SRK's thankyou post for Sabyasachi

Taking to the Instagram profile, Pathaan actor wrote, 'Thx @sabyasachiofficial & ur whole team for introducing me to the Met Gala. It’s not my ‘space’ but u made me feel so comfortable…becos u, like me, believe…Style & Fashion…is just being who you are. And all of u made me feel like a ‘K’!'

Check the post below:

The post has garnered over five lakh likes and thousands of comments ever since it was posted. Fans and Bollywood celebrities, including Ananya Panday, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Juhi Chawla, expressed their love and commented red heart emojis on this post. For the unversed, the Met Gala is a fundraiser event organised annually by the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood actress Kiara Advani and Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh also made their Met Gala debut this year.

Also Read: A look at Ghajini actor Asin and Rahul Sharma’s love story, this Bollywood star played the role of cupid